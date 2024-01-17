CANCELED: Sold-out Peking Acrobats performance at CSI on Jan. 15 has been canceled

The sold-out Peking Acrobats performance, scheduled for Jan. 15 at the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) has been canceled. It was the fourth show of the 2023-24 Arts on Tour performance program.



Refunds have been offered to ticket-holders in an email from CSI. For questions, contact the ticket office at (208) 732-6588, or stop by the office in the Fine Arts Building on the CSI Campus.

Three shows are still ahead: Sing and Swing: a Jazz at Lincoln Center Production on February 16; Trailblazing Women of Country, featuring music of Patsy Cline Loretta Lyn, and Dolly Parton on February 27; and Mark and Maggie O’Connor on April 12.

Tickets are still available for upcoming shows, and can be found in person, over the phone, or at tickets.csi.edu



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The stars of the snow, are a no show.

"It was sold out and it had been sold out for weeks," said CSI Arts and Enrichment Coordinator Jessica Williams.

The Peking Acrobats was just one of the seven Arts on Tour performances set to appear at CSI.

"It's one of actually several shows have been sold out for this season of the arts on tour."

And while many events around the Magic Valley have been canceled this week due to weather, this event was scrubbed for a different reason.

"Peking acrobats were actually traveling from China to the United States to embark on their 2024 US tour and the College of Southern Idaho just Happened to be the first stop for them on that tour. And unfortunately, there have been a delay in their travel documents for them to be able to travel over to the U.S."

Current ticket-holders will receive an email with instructions on how to get their money back and people can also call the CSI Box Office or visit in person.

