Canal breach by 3420 N 3800 E near Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID — A canal by 3420 N 3800 E near Twin Falls was breached on Sunday afternoon. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office was notified of the incident at 2:22 p.m.

The sheriff's office is asking people to stay clear of the area, if possible, and be aware of possible impact to homes and property.

The canal company is using gravel to slow the flow of water and most of the water is soaking into a nearby beet field.

Some water has crossed 3800 N, which is now closed between 3400 N to 3600 N. Additionally, 3500 N has been closed between 3500 E and 3700 E.