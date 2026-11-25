BURLEY, Idaho — For more than 30 years, one community tradition has served a Thanksgiving meal to hundreds of Burley residents.

This year, a team of volunteers is putting together more than 500 dinners for the big feast on Wednesday night.

WATCH: Burley Community Thanksgiving dinner marks over 30 years of feeding neighbors with 500-plus meals

Burley volunteers serve 500+ Thanksgiving dinners in decades-old tradition

By the time Wednesday evening rolls around, Jack Zarybininsky will have spent months getting ready to help feed neighbors in Burley.

"Well, we start in June is when we start working on this as in June," Zarybininsky said.

When I asked how many people come by to eat, Zarybininsky pointed to the previous year's turnout.

"All I can tell you: last year we did about 700," Zarybininsky said.

It's a community tradition that has become an institution. Zarybininsky and his wife, Mary, dedicate a significant amount of their time gathering items to give away during the Community Thanksgiving. In 2019, they started the Jack and Mary Zarybininsky Foundation, focused on helping kids stay in school. A lot of their donations focus on assisting low-income families.

"My wife literally bought 1000 pair of underwear and a pair of socks. We have probably 500 hats and 500 gloves," Zarybininsky said. "We just want to give it away."

It will all be given away Wednesday during the Community Thanksgiving dinner.

The first time it was held, the Community Thanksgiving had a total of 12 people. Now, volunteers prepare 90 turkeys, peel 500 pounds of potatoes, open 800 cans of green beans and bake 112 pies.

"So we've multiplied a little bit here over the last few years," Zarybininsky said.

And more and more people join in helping make it happen.

It's Ben Nelson's first time, and he brought his own knives and cutting board to slice turkey.

"Heard about it, Dr. Z's a legend and does great things, and so it's neat to be a part of it," Nelson said.

For Breana Arnell, the gathering is a chance to see her community rally on a holiday.

"I just think it's really cool to watch a whole community come together and serve and do things, especially this is a holiday and most people want to be at their home doing things and getting their house cleaned, but here they are," Arnell said.

It's a lot of work, and there's a lot of help. By Wednesday evening, Zarybininsky said he just focuses on the fun.

"The day, I'm usually just here. Everybody else knows their jobs. I'm just here. I just get to go meet people and thank him for coming and so I don't do anything on the day off," Zarybininsky said.

The Burley Community Thanksgiving dinner is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at its new location, White Pine Elementary, 1900 Hiland Avenue.

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