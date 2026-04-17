Buhl's Cloverleaf Creamery issues ice cream recall due to 'incomplete pasteurization'

BUHL, Idaho — The Cloverleaf Creamery, located in Buhl, has issued a voluntary recall for its ice cream products following instances of "incomplete pasteurization."

Cloverleaf Creamery's ice creams are distributed throughout grocery stores and restaurants in Idaho. No other Cloverleaf Creamery products are affected.

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) assisted in sending out the recall notification.

“Out of an abundance of caution, potentially impacted products are being voluntarily recalled,” said Eric Stoltzfus, Co-Owner of Cloverleaf Creamery. “We are advocates for proper pasteurization of dairy products and committed to only the best quality. The pasteurizer issue has already been corrected.”

The incomplete pasteurization was identified during a "routine regulatory review of pasteurization records," reports the ISDA.

"The products in this recall are packaged in half gallon box containers with manufacturing code dates ranging between 62 through 106. Code dates can be found on the bottom of the ice cream packaging and will be followed by a 1 or 2 on the label." - ISDA

Persons who ingest Cloverleaf Creamery ice cream and subsequently experience symptoms that align with foodborne illness should seek medical treatment immediately.

So far, there have been no illnesses connected to the affected ice cream.

Customers who purchased Cloverleaf Creamery ice creams are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a refund or exchange.