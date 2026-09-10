Buhl first-grade teacher wins Idaho Lottery grant, gets 30 new desks and chairs for her classroom

BUHL, Idaho — A first-grade teacher at Popplewell Elementary in Buhl is getting 30 matching desks and chairs after winning a monthly award from the Idaho Lottery's Classroom Wishlist program.

Tenecia Cooper has taught first grade for six years and said the need for new furniture became clear when aging equipment started literally falling apart on her students.

Buhl teacher wins Idaho Lottery grant for new classroom furniture

"I think the big eye-opener was my student last year how he made himself comfortable, was pushing his feet up against the leg pegs, and he pushed on them so much that the desk fell apart on him," Cooper said.

After hearing about the Idaho Lottery's Classroom Wishlist program, Cooper wrote a 500-word essay for her application requesting new desks and chairs. She said she was stunned when she found out she had been selected as a monthly award winner.

"I couldn't believe it. I literally read the email and then I texted my team. I was like holy smoke. I got it and they were like no way," Cooper said.

Lorien Nettleton/Idaho News 6 Popplewell Elementary first-grade teacher Tenecia Cooper.

Popplewell Elementary Principal Cyndi Cooper said the new furniture is an investment that goes beyond appearances.

"Well, what's most important for a teacher's room that is important and it's worth the kids. It's not just a one-time thing, it's for our kids and it's for a classroom," Cyndi Cooper said.

Before becoming principal, Cyndi Cooper also taught classes at Popplewell using many of the same desks and chairs — furniture that was already overdue for replacement even then. Classroom equipment, such as desks, is purchased through the district office, but physical building maintenance often takes priority over furniture.

Lorien Nettleton/Idaho News 6 Popplewell Elementary Principal Cyndi Cooper.

"Well, it's just a funding problem — can we make these work? Yes. But do we need them? Yes," Cyndi Cooper said.

Idaho Lottery employee Abby Flores was among those who traveled to the school to present an oversized check representing the donation amount. She said visits like this one put the program's impact into perspective.

"It's really eye-opening as well to see the needs that everyone has and how it impacts each of the classrooms in each of the schools," Flores said.

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Tenecia Cooper said the new furniture will make a difference for her students in more ways than one.

Lorien Nettleton/Idaho News 6 Popplewell Elementary first-grade teacher Tenecia Cooper (left) talks with Idaho News 6 Magic Valley neighborhood reporter Lorien Nettleton.

"It's going to look so much nicer and it's one of those things where 'you look good, you feel good.' The kids, they're gonna appreciate the value of having a new workspace for themselves," Cooper said.

The Idaho Lottery Classroom Wishlist program awards up to $10,000 in classroom supplies each month.

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