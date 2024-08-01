Brews and bites in Twin Falls at the Magic Valley Beer Festival

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Blue Lakes Rotary Club is gearing up to present the 13th annual Magic Valley Beer Festival in the Twin Falls City Park on August 3, and you can pick up your tickets now.

The event is set to run from 1pm to 6pm, with tickets costing $40 at the gate or $30 if you buy them online here before the event. Designated driver tickets are also available for $20, allowing a driver to attend but not sample any of the featured brews.

Regular tickets (not designated drivers) include 15 samples of a broad selection of craft beers as well as some ciders and hard seltzers.

In addition to the brews, the event invites locals to come enjoy live music, food vendors, and a silent auction.

Attendees must be at least 21 years of age or older.

Proceeds from the event support local charitable initiatives throughout the Magic Valley.

More details on the event, including a full list of food vendors available at the festival, are available on MagicValleyBeerFestival.com.