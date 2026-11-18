TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The polarized and often toxic nature of today's political and social discourse can be disheartening. With the holidays approaching, thousands of people may be facing deep division across the table at Thanksgiving, with election results still fresh.

Twin Falls workshop helps neighbors bridge political divides before holidays

More than 30 people attended a three-and-a-half-hour workshop on Tuesday exploring how to heal the deep rifts in America today.

Rob Hansen told me Braver Angels was started by family counselors after the 2016 presidential election. They're a cross-partisan national non-profit with a chapter in Idaho.

"It's just trying to make that human connection and seeing a person as more than just what their political beliefs may be," Hansen said.

"They knew if a couple couldn't communicate, there's no hope for reconciliation, so they started thinking about 'how can we give these tools that we give to our clients to our country,'" Hansen said.

This is the first workshop held in Twin Falls, sponsored by Idaho Solutions, Southern Idaho Republican Women and Idaho Democratic Party.

Two elements of the training were to first look inward, and then to listen.

"If you come in with notion of, I want to change your mind, I'm gonna fix this person cause they're totally wrong in this issue, the chances of success are just about zero. But instead, if I come in and say I don't understand why they think what they think. So trying to listen to understand, repeat what you hear so they actually know that you heard them," Hansen said.

Democrat Gabriella Peña said a big takeaway for her is to move past labels and see common connections.

"He asked everyone to be honest to really sit and think about it, help me reflect on my own polarizing views and maybe you know that I'm not as neutral as I sometimes think I am," Peña said.

"I think this we're very divided not just specifically between the two parties, but probably even internally within our parties and so I wanted to have a better idea of how to communicate and break those down," Amie said.

Dan Long is a conservative, and says he has always seen himself as a bridge builder. He's been a member of Braver Angels for 5 years.

"We have too great a country to tear it apart. Let's find out the problems with it," Long said.

I asked Long what the value is in reaching across those chasms and bridging those differences.

"That's allowed me to have a dialogue with my own children. This last vote this last election right I voted one way they all voted the other way and because of the brave angels techniques and skills that I have learned and that they have learned as well and seeing it come from their father, it's really opened up the ability to say hey look this is our country. This is what we voted for, right? We're all in this thing together," Long said.

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