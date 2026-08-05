Boise officers to support Twin Falls Police Department in days after shooting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls Police say neighbors in the area may notice officers from another department around town in the coming days.

The Boise Police Department will work side-by-side with Twin Falls officers to support the department in the aftermath of Saturday’s mass shooting.

The Twin Falls Police Department says this help will ensure they have the resources needed to serve and protect citizens.

The department says, “If you happen to run into one of them — hopefully on good terms — please join us in thanking them for coming to support our community.”