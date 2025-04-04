Blast from the past: Ice cream and pizza are on tap at this classic Shoshone soda fountain

SHOSHONE, Idaho — The sound of clinking glass and the hum of vintage milkshake machines fills the air as the new soda fountain and ice cream shop prepares for its grand re-opening this weekend. After years of closure, the shop is set to revive the nostalgic charm of classic soda fountains.

Jamie and Robert Miller, along with Mary Kipp, are putting the final touches on the South Rail Street location.

The shop, which has remained unchanged since its closure in 1995, seems frozen in time.

"I think they closed the door in 1995 and just left everything the way it was," Jamie said.

The property owner, Terry Zech, ran the soda fountain alongside the historic Shoshone Theater next door. However, it's been years since the milkshake machines have roared to life.

“We were looking to start something in the area and talked with Terry. He showed us the place, and we fell in love with it,” Robert said. “You know, 50s style... bring the past present."

With Sundae Matinee, the Millers and Kipp envision creating a space that will fill this gap: “A little something for the community — an ice cream shop, pizza,” Robert said.

“It’s a place where people can come back and relax, and slow down and enjoy life,” Jamie said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.