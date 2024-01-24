Big reader's club: Students at Lincoln Elementary pick out their free books

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Students at Lincoln Elementary took home three free books from the Scholastic School Book Fair thanks to Idaho News 6 employee donations and the Scripps Howard Fund.



The "If You Give a Child a Book"campaign aims to supplement literacy efforts by making free books available at Title I schools.

The campaign is funded by Idaho News 6 employee contributions and the Scripps Howard Fund.

Students picked out three books to take home for free on Wednesday. Studies show when children select their own books, they are more likely to enjoy reading and score higher on comprehension tests.

Jess Agundez, teacher: “A lot of our kids don't have the opportunity to have books at home. Some don't even have one book at home to read so this is great because that's books that are their books that they get to keep and have forever and they can just keep reading them.”

I met with students from Jess Agundez's second-grade class as they shopped the shelves.

It's an effort statewide putting an emphasis on early learning and literacy efforts and an effort we at Idaho News 6 support.

Jess Agundez: "They get to take those home and practice at home with parents, with aunts, uncles; I tell my kids sometimes to read to your pets. and so this provides them the opportunity to have books to be reading at home."

And the kids were pumped!

Mya Rendo, student: "It's very fun because sometimes when I'm bored I go pick up books and I like to read them. [Lorien: so you do it just for fun?] Mya: My mom got me a set of books for Christmas and I love reading them."

Cynthia Flores, parent: “Especially because we always every day try to read a different book, and opportunities like this give us to come in and add more to our collection of books that we have so it's nice, it's really, really, really nice."

