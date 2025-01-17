Authorities seek more victims in Twin Falls indecent exposure case

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department has identified and charged a white male with misdemeanor indecent exposure after an incident reported on Jan. 12 in a local business parking lot. Authorities are seeking additional victims and information as the investigation continues.

The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, was seen exposing himself to a female. The vehicle involved, a 1998 white Chevy Blazer, is a key part of the ongoing investigation.

Police encourage anyone with information or those who may have experienced similar incidents to contact the department. Community members can report any occurrences by calling 208-735-4357 or 311.

The Twin Falls Police Department emphasized the importance of community involvement in maintaining public safety. "Your reports will aid enormously in ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens," Twin Falls PD said in a press release.