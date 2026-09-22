Authorities investigate crash between semi-truck and minivan in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Authorities are investigating a collision between a semi-truck and a minivan Monday afternoon on US-93 near 3100 North in Twin Falls.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, individuals involved in the crash were taken by ground ambulance to the hospital, but it did not specify how many people were injured or the severity of their injuries.

The sheriff's office said traffic was diverted for several hours while emergency crews were on scene. Idaho State Police are the lead investigating agency.

"We appreciate the cooperation and patience of motorists who were impacted by the road closure, as well as the coordinated efforts of all responding agencies," the sheriff's office said in a social media post.

In addition to the sheriff's office and ISP, Salmon Tract Fire Department, Twin Falls Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and Air St. Luke's responded.