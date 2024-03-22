At Perrine Bridge, a new sign as a hopeful reminder to anyone considering suicide

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Communities across Southern Idaho have been rocked by high suicide rates. For her senior project, Twin Falls High School student Kadynce Neitzke installed a sign urging people experiencing mental health crises to remember that they are not alone.



The sign is next to the stairs that lead to the Perrine Bridge walkway.

"If you're reading this, the world is a better place with you in it," the sign reads.

It also features the number for the National Suicide Hotline, 988.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"It's a very emotional project for me and a lot of other people," Kadynce says.

Like all too many high school students, Kadynce Neitzke has been impacted by suicide.

"I've had friends suffer,” Kadynce said. “I've had family suffer and I've lost friends, so it's a very personal project."

That's why for her senior project, Kadynce unveiled a permanent sign, installed by the steps that lead to the Perrine Bridge.

"It's definitely a hard topic to talk about, and a lot of people are scared to talk about it so that's one of the main reasons why I did this project,” Kadynce said. “I wanted to bring awareness and tell people it's OK to talk about it. It's OK to not be OK."

According to the CDC, suicide rates for young people 10 to 24 years old have climbed by 56% nationwide since the year 2000.

In the Magic Valley organizations aim to spread awareness and offer resources to people experiencing mental health issues or those who have been personally impacted.

"Our community has really suffered with suicide loss," Lori Stewart told Idaho News 6.

Lori dedicates a lot of time to addressing the issue in the community with the organization Magic Valley Suicide Prevention and Awareness.

"We all struggle with it, right? We all have good days and bad days and we want to normalize that,” Lori said. “We just really want to wrap our arms around the community and let them know that people out here care."

With so many people at the ribbon cutting, there were hugs, tears, and laughter. Support from family, friends, and the community like Canyon Ridge junior Austin Schweigert

"It was nice to see my best friend and this community,” Austin told Idaho News 6. “It was really nice and heartfelt because I was in the same situation too"