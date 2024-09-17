At Bickel elementary, these 5th-graders wrote their own Bill of Rights for Constitution Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — They watched School House Rock and learned about the first ten amendments, then broke in to groups to discuss ideas for what to include in their own Bill of Rights.



Constitution Day is observed on Sept. 17.

Mrs. Jones' 5th Grade class learned about the Constitution, focusing on the Bill of Rights.

Students then made a list if ideas to include in their own Bill of Rights. A vote of 3/4 of students is needed to ratify each idea.

September 17th celebrates the 237th anniversary of the ratification of the constitution in 1787.

So Lauren Jones's 5th grade class at Bickel elementary is learning about the constitution

"Today is Constitution Day. We're going to be digging into that background and in particular we're going to be focused on the bill of rights and we're going to be building a classroom bill of rights." Jones told Idaho News 6

After learning about the first ten amendments, students broke into groups to create their own classroom bill of rights

"We're going to talk about those things that are important what rights we need in this classroom as students as a group of family community and then we're going to practice our ratification process. If everybody doesn't agree, or at least 3/4 of us, then it can't go into effect." Jones

And the students came armed with ideas.

Juliana's idea was to have "brain breaks."

"We have a lot of work all day — like all day. We have no brain breaks because we're working super hard." Juiana

"I was thinking that we could do movies Thursday after lunch." Ellie

Aiden wanted to see field trips every Friday. Waddaha wanted 15-minute free time more often. Bella thought students should have a little reward for when they were doing good.

And while a few of those ideas might sound more like 'perks' than rights, give them time,