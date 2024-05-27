At a Memorial Day commemoration in Buhl, a community turns out to support and remember those who gave all

BUHL, Idaho — A commemoration held at Buhl's West End Cemetery and Snake River Canyons National Cemetery marked Memorial Day, 2024.



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

This Memorial Day at cemeteries around southern Idaho and across the nation, people gather to honor the sacrifices made for freedom.

The day's ceremonies included a retirement of a U.S. Flag, assisted by local Boy Scouts.

Eagle scout Adam Madalena told me why Memorial Day is important to him.

“Remembering those soldiers who have freedoms... and to make sure that other people are not persecuted,” Madalena said.

At Buhl, more than 900 graves in the West End Cemetery were adorned with flags for each service member laid to rest.

Across the road at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, another 400 markers for those who gave all.

"We're just here to commemorate our fallen brethren that has gone down, not only in battle but also those we leave behind," said Mark Murphy.

Mark Murphy is the VFW post commander in Buhl. This Memorial Day, Murphy wants to reach out to veterans who are suffering.

"We lose 22 veterans a day to suicide and that's a number that we drastically need to work on bringing down," Murphy said.

Veterans organizations around the Magic Valley are ready to help.

"If you are a veteran in distress or anything like that, contact the VFW Post, American Legion, The Marine Corps League, any of the service organizations out there,” Murphy said. “Contact the VA and reach out. The biggest thing we would like to do and we can get through it one battle at a time."