As wildfires pop up all over the West, CSI's Fire Science grads now earn red cards to help fight wildfires

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — When students graduate CSI's Fire Science Program, they'll have national certification for structural fires, as well as the Red Card for wildfires.



Now in its fifth year, the Fire Science Program at CSI is a year-long program.

About 10 students each year complete the course.

New this year, each graduate will have certified for the Red Card, meaning they are able to deploy to wildfires.

Brad Buehler has spent a lot of his life fighting fires

“Essentially, I was closer with my fire brothers than i am my actual brothers,” Buehler said. “The departments that i worked for, they were all-hazards: medical, wildland, rescue you know your name so it hazmat yeah

When the College of Southern Idaho started their fire science program four years ago, Buehler figured it would be a good time to try something new.

Now, the lead fire science instructor says he misses some parts of being a responder

“I miss being around that team ,you know, devoted people that just go out and do just about anything,” Buehler said. “Whether it's on the water in a canyon or out of the helicopter, I miss being part of that cohesive unit that we're just a really well-trusted group of brothers.”

CSI’s Fire Science degree is a year-long course for people seeking a lifelong career in emergency response and fire fighting.

“This isn't like a math or a science class where you just sit next to somebody. You're engaged with them,” Buehler said. “You're carrying them off the roof of a structure, you know, or up and down the stairs, or going into a fire scenario with them.

“That's a bonding experience like no other,” Buehler said.

And starting this year, all CSI Fire Science graduates will be wildland fire certified.

“And honestly, our graduates as soon as they graduate and get on with any department in the Northwest they're going to go on wildfires so yeah, it is an important certification,” Buehler said.

And while the program is new, the need for more firefighters is not.

The next class will begin in August, and the 10 spots available are already filled.

“I get sad to see them go,” Buehler said. “But I get excited to see a new class come in as well.”

