As I-84 is widened to three lanes between Twin Falls and Jerome, accidents in the construction zone pile up

JEROME, Idaho — It seems like not a day goes by without reports of another crash on the stretch of I-84. Driving the speed limit can feel like you're blocking traffic that's in a rush to get around you — even in construction zones.

I talked to law enforcement and ITD who told me - no surprise - that higher speeds and careless driving are linked to the increase in crashes.

ITD collects its crash data from local law enforcement agencies.

"It's been a busy year," Jerome County Sheriff George Oppedyk told me. "A lot of unfortunate crashes."

Oppedyk says his deputies are constantly responding to crashes in the construction zone on I-84.

"Challenging, because the ever-changing flow patterns and routes and things like that. There's also a lot of congestion with the way they have it set up now, so it makes it hard for enforcement," Oppedyk said. "It's just too dangerous to be out there running speed traps or things like that. It's very challenging for us and for the people driving."

As the widening of I-84 will eventually mean a third lane in each direction, for now, the lanes between Twin Falls and Jerome are narrow, with barriers on both sides.

"I feel like it's putting people into a death box, as narrow as the lanes are, and there's no room for error — whether it's speed or vehicle malfunction, things like that," Oppedyk said. "And unfortunately, with the interstate, so many people that are driving it are not from the area, that aren't familiar with things, and they encounter for the first time. And that's when bad things happen."

ITD collects crash data from law enforcement agencies, and Public Information Officer Meghan Jahns tells me they can identify areas where more safety measures should be taken.

"We have work zones that can be in place for months or even years, and so it's important to remind ourselves not to be complacent and to engage with the drive that we're taking," Jahns said. "And that means slowing down and putting away distractions."

The lane-widening project, as well as the interchange and new bridge at exit 168 are expected to wrap up in 2026, so there are still a few seasons to get through before the coast is clear.

"It just seems like the last month or so there's been an increase in it — it's kind of scary to think that we haven't had weather that's affecting these problems, and when that comes, I'm worried a lot more frequent than what we've experienced so far," Oppedyk said.