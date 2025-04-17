As 21 Kimberly business students head to Orlando, a flurry of fundraisers approach, aimed at covering the cost

KIMBERLY, Idaho — More than 21 students at Kimberly High School are sharpening their business skills as they prepare for the national competition for Business Professionals of America (BPA).

The organization aims to equip high school students with essential skills for today's workforce, including medical coding, corporate ethics, and programming languages.

“It’s awesome to see how many people are helping us get to nationals,” said student Anna.

The Kimberly BPA team recently returned from the state competition in March, where they brought home several awards, including first-place recognition for Arthur Gladish in the Python programming category.

"It was a huge surprise that I got first place. I didn't think I would qualify at all," said Gladish, who is in his first year with BPA.

The BPA offers a wide variety of competition categories. Fellow team member McKenna Garner said competing alongside some of the brightest students from across the nation was a unique experience.

“It’s kind of intimidating going against all those really smart people. It’s just fun to interact with those people who are different from you, from different areas,” she said.

With 21 members qualifying for nationals, the Kimberly BPA team is actively fundraising to cover expenses.

Two upcoming fundraisers are planned, including the annual Princess Dance on Friday and a car show in May.

“I’m super excited. I've never been to BPA Nationals,” said team member Noelia Juarez. “We all cannot wait to just get to Orlando and have an amazing time.”

- This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.