Are kids being radically indoctrinated in Idaho schools? No, Idaho's Legislature beat Trump to it

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — President Trump signed an executive order titled 'Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling,' which aims to implement changes in educational practices across the United States.

The executive order includes measures that emphasize parental rights concerning medical advice or treatment and mandates parental consent for using any name other than a child's given name. It also targets DEI, and prohibits any instruction that might make a student feel ashamed about their race or gender, and mandates more patriotic education.

Brady Dickinson, Superintendent of Twin Falls School District, stated that most of the measures in the executive order have already been enacted in Idaho.

"When you look at the order and in terms of what's happening in schools, here in Idaho — and particularly here in Twin Falls — it's really not going to have a major impact on our practices," Dickinson said.

The Idaho legislature passed laws last year that align with the executive order's focus on parental rights, including medical treatment and curriculum oversight. Dickinson noted that Idaho schools already have parents serving on curriculum committees, a practice that has been in place for years.

While the executive order introduces new federal guidelines, its impact on Idaho schools may be minimal due to existing state laws. Superintendent Dickinson encourages open dialogue with parents and lawmakers to address any concerns about educational content.

