Animal shelters brace for pet runaways as fireworks celebrations can send animals fleeing in fear

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — For many people, Independence Day celebrations mean fireworks and noise, but for pets, it can be a terrifying experience that sends them running. The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is preparing for what is typically one of their busiest weekends of the year.

"It's a crazy time," Debra Blackwood, director of People for Pets Twin Falls Animal Shelter told Idaho News 6.

See how the lost animals get reunited with their owners:

Twin Falls animal shelter prepares for July 4th pet runaway surge

While the patriotic sounds of fireworks may stir the spirits of Americans, to many animals, it sounds like the world is ending.

"I don't like to be Debbie downer, but it's just it's so scary, even for livestock and stuff," Blackwood said.

The Fourth of July holiday is usually the shelter's busiest time of the year for runaway pets.

"I mean, there's been times that we've taken in 40 or 50 animals. It can be crazy," Blackwood said.

As neighborhood fireworks increase through the holiday, Blackwood recommends planning now for your pet's safety.

"Keep them in, close the windows and doors, and garage door," Blackwood said. "And play music as a background of white noise. Put the TV on. I like to play tunes in my garage for my shop kitty."

She also emphasized the importance of permanent identification. "A lot of things a person can do preemptively, and that is microchip your animal. That is lovely when they come in and we can scan them and there you are."

In most cases, animals that flee in terror aren't thinking clearly, lose judgment around traffic, and can end up far from home.

If you're unable to find your pet by July 5, Blackwood suggests checking with the shelter. Due to high call volume, either leave a message or stop by in person.

"I just wish people could tuck them away — their animals — and keep them safe, you know?" Blackwood said.

The shelter holds microchip clinics for pets every Wednesday to help speed up the recovery of lost animals.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.