FILER, Idaho — The Twin Falls County Fair runs Aug 28 - Sept 2, and with a packed schedule of events, there's something for everyone. Idaho News 6 poked around the fair on opening day to do a vibe check, and the results are in: it's excellent!



The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo will pack the grandstands on Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Music headliner Nate Smith will be joined by Drake Milligan for Sunday night's concert

Monster Truck Insanity Tour closes out the fair, motors will rev and wheels will spin starting at 4 p.m. Monday.

A full schedule of events is available here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It's time for the fair!

The late summer staple — centered around carnival rides, fried foods, farm animals, and unique exhibits.

Like model trains!

"It's busy time for us, this is our main shows what i would call it, but we're open every second Saturday of every month," said David Ceronsky of the Magic Valley Model Railroaders.

Railroaders meet year-round, but the fair is a prime opportunity to show off what's new. Highlighting the authenticity of the attractions.

"Like, some of the steam engines, this one here, they actually have an operating version of this. They keep it in Cheyenne," Ceronsky said.

The railroaders are always changing the attractions, adding more buildings to the displays.

"I like to keep it authentic, you know, and I like the age some of my equipment too," Ceronsky said. "You know, you put graffiti on the cars

The fair runs through Monday, stacked with events and activities for any appetite.

This year's theme is ribbons, rides and rodeos,

You can admire contest winners in photography, painting, crafting and quilting...

.. And see if your neighbor's jam or cookies won them a ribbon.

In the quilt building, you can pick up raffle tickets for the annual quilts of valor giveaway, it's the sole fundraiser for this project to make and donate quilts to veterans

Big headline events at Shouse arena include three nights of the Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo, plus live music on Sunday by Nate Smith and Drake Milligan.

Six days of excitement will wrap on Monday with the Monster Truck Insanity Tour...

So grab the family and head to the fair for some fun!