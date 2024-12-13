Model Railroaders urge public to get their caboose to the fairgrounds for Saturday’s festive model train event

FILER, Idaho — Studies show that, after a reindeer-drawn sleigh, trains are the second-most popular form of Christmas transportation. Members of the Magic Valley Model Railroaders are ready to show you why, at their annual Christmas train event.



The Magic Valley Model Railroaders Christmas Train Event will take place from noon to 3 on Saturday, Dec. 14 at their building at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.

Several different scales of train will be running, and the displays are highly interactive.

The Magic Valley Model Railroaders meet year-round on the second Saturday of every month.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"In our world today, it's a good place to find a smile,” Marvin Barnes told me as we watched a model train pass cross a trellis bridge over a vast canyon and head into the charming miniature town.

Barnes loves to share his passion for model trains

"What we've done is made it interactive. Push a button, turn the lights on,” Barnes said. “If you want to see the firefighters on the mountain fight the fire, you can put it out.”

If you've come through the model railroad building during the Twin Falls County Fair, you're not alone. That’s the group's busiest time of year to welcome visitors, as people explore the fairgrounds and exhibits.

But the railroaders meet monthly all year long in this building that was once used for German POWs during the Second World War.

Now it's a dedicated model railroad playground. And they're always tinkering

And they are always eager to show off the miniature scale life-like recreations of towns, landscapes, even the fairgrounds

"Push a button in the trolleys will take off," Barnes said. “It's just a way to make it interactive rather than sitting and watching the trains go round.”

As they have for several years now, the Magic Valley Model Railroaders will host a Chrstmas Train event.

“We've got half a dozen special Christmas trains that the guys, the members of the club have put together,” Barnes said.

From noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, anyone can stop by for cookies and cocoa, a visit with Santa, and a step back in time.

"We think this is a place that generates memories, but you know what else it does? It brings back memories,” Barnes said. “When people come in, they're like ‘That's what we had around our Christmas tree.’”