Alcohol suspected to be 'contributing factor' in deadly Twin Falls County car crash

HOLLISTER, Idaho — A two-vehicle crash near Hollister on Thursday morning killed one person, reports the Idaho State Police (ISP).

The crash occurred at 1:12 a.m. on US-93 north of Hollister.

At that time, a 53-year-old man from Twin Falls was driving a 2017 Ford F-350 southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway when he struck a Ford Explorer, driven by a 59-year-old man from Twin Falls, head-on. According to ISP, "alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash."

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. There, the driver of the Ford Explorer died from injuries sustained in the crash.

ISP says that neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

US-93 was closed for an hour and a half as first responders and emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

ISP is investigating the crash.