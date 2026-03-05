Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodTwin Falls

Actions

Alcohol suspected to be 'contributing factor' in deadly Twin Falls County car crash

Idaho State Police - Patrol Car - ISP - Trooper 10
Keith Burrell / Idaho News 6
Idaho State Police - Patrol Car - ISP - Trooper 10
Posted

HOLLISTER, Idaho — A two-vehicle crash near Hollister on Thursday morning killed one person, reports the Idaho State Police (ISP).

The crash occurred at 1:12 a.m. on US-93 north of Hollister.

At that time, a 53-year-old man from Twin Falls was driving a 2017 Ford F-350 southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway when he struck a Ford Explorer, driven by a 59-year-old man from Twin Falls, head-on. According to ISP, "alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash."

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. There, the driver of the Ford Explorer died from injuries sustained in the crash.

ISP says that neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

US-93 was closed for an hour and a half as first responders and emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

ISP is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Twin Falls reporter Joey Martin

Meet your Twin Falls reporter Lorien Nettleton