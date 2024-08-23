AG Labrador says his office plans to appeal decision on controversial Lava Ridge Wind project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Lava Ridge Wind project has been a source of controversy in the Gem State since it was proposed, with many of the state's lawmakers taking a firm stance against the development. At a meeting with Idaho's Committee on Federalism, Attorney General Raúl Labrador made it clear that his office intends to continue challenging the project.

At a meeting on Wednesday, August 21, Labrador spoke to the Idaho Legislature's Committee on Federalism, updating lawmakers on the progress his office has made on various issues involving the federal government.

Following his presentation, Labrador was asked by Representative Wendy Horman to talk more about the Lava Ridge Wind Project.

Labrador confirmed that his office plans to appeal the final decision by the BLM on the project. The Attorney General added that his appeal would be paired with legal challenges from multiple interest groups and smaller counties looking to stop the development.

“I encouraged them to do that, because sometimes it’s stronger when it’s not just the Office of Attorney General that is filing the lawsuit. But we will be joining all of these legal fights. And we have several groups – county commissioners, private interests and others – that are thinking about filing lawsuits, and we will be supporting all of these things. So rest assured that our office has a long-term plan, and we will be working on this.”

The project was most recently challenged by Senator Jim Risch, with proposed legislation to prevent the authorization the development until a GAO study is conducted to analyze the impact of the project to the Minidoka National Historic Site.

At the July 31 meeting for the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Chairman Joe Manchin committed to placing the bill on a meeting agenda in September 2024.