After more than 40 years, the Refugee Program will have new management as CSI steps back

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The CSI Refugee Program will have new administrative management. A national organization, United States Committee for Refugees and Immigrants — or USCRI — will take over the day-to-day management of the center.



The Refugee Center has been affiliated with CSI since 1980.

Now, USCRI will manage the site, along with its 42 other locations.

CSI will continue to partner with the center for educational and workforce training for relocated refugees in Twin Falls.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Since 1980, the College of Southern Idaho has administered the refugee program in Twin Falls.

Jeff Harmon: "We employ the staff that helped the refugees find jobs find employment get housing and acclimate to American lifestyle"

CSI's Vice President of Administration Jeff Harmon said the college has agreed to hand over administration to a national organization, United States Committee on Refugee and Immigration - or USCRI

Jeff Harmon: "They will work directly with the clients, CSI is stepping back from that position, and URSCI will take the lead of that, but the colleges of Idaho does intend to continue to provide education opportunities, workforce development opportunities, things that can help our Refugee Program place the refugees into gainful employment"

A factor in the change is the departure of the Refugee Center's director of 10 years, Zeze Rwasama. The USCRI had already been a partner with the program, and Harmon said in discussions about the change in leadership, it became apparent that the national organization could take over the day-to-day administrative work.

Jeff Harmon: "We found that they could do a better job or we felt comfortable that they could do a better job working with the program to provide excellent service and they're a great community partner, they do this across the nation"

With the change, Harmon said CSI intends to continue to work with the refugee center for education, language classes, and workforce training to place refugees in needed labor areas.

