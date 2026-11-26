TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A group of recreation enthusiasts is exploring the possibility of building an engineered surf wave on the Snake River near Twin Falls, and they've taken a significant step toward making the dream a reality.

WATCH: Twin Falls group explores building an engineered surf wave on the Snake River

Could the Snake River get an engineered surf wave near Twin Falls?

Engineered surf waves for paddlers and surfers are becoming more common across the western United States. A surf wave on the Boise River draws people from around the region and offers some world-class surf opportunities.

The Magic Valley Whitewater Coalition brought its concept to the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Commission and got unanimous approval to pursue a feasibility study for a site about a mile upstream from Auger Falls and a half mile upstream from Broken Bridge.

The feasibility study would identify all the questions that need answers before a wave can be built, like what permits are needed and what user groups should chime in.

The coalition is now working on coming up with the $47,000 for the study, pursuing nonprofit status and looking for sponsors and collaborators.

I met Justin Smith in December 2025 when he led a walkthrough of several possible locations for an engineered surf wave on the Snake River.

"I would love to see that come here," Smith said. "We have an incredible river and an even prettier canyon here, like why don't we have a wave here?"

Smith pointed to similar projects that have found success elsewhere in the state.

"We're seeing these Whitewater parks pop up across the country," Smith said. "We already have some in Boise. We've got Cascade, Idaho. We've got Sand Point, Idaho, Horseshoe Bend, or go in and they're a great public success; they add a lot of value to the community."

Smith told me about some updates he said are encouraging for the project.

"There's already existing infrastructure in place and very few changes would have to be made to, in theory, make a great white water wave down here in the canyon," Smith said.

For Mike Young, a recreation enthusiast who also teaches paddling classes, a local wave would help solve a persistent challenge. He said that finding places for beginner paddlers to build skills is tricky, often driving 45 minutes away to practice on gentler rapids near Hagerman.

"It's challenging to find a place where our students can progress in kayaking," Young said. "It's kind of a zero-to-hero environment. You're just paddling flatwater or you're terrified."

"This state has more whitewater than any state in the lower 48. This is the state for paddling, but it gets big quick, and so the more of these places that we have that folks can get better at paddling in a friendly environment, the better," Young said.

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