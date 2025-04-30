A springtime tradition of varmint population control becomes a fundraising community event at Rock Chuck Derby

HAGERMAN, Idaho — As signs of spring emerge in southern Idaho, residents are gearing up for an event that marks the change of the season: the annual Rock Chuck Derby in Hagerman. This popular event not only adds excitement to the community but also raises funds for local students through the Hagerman Booster Club.

“Every springtime, we have these rock chucks coming out of the ground, and they’re everywhere,” Terry Mode told Idaho News 6. He emphasized the dual purpose of the event, saying, “We took something that people do every spring and turned it into a way to raise some funds to help out our kids in this valley.”

The 5th annual Rock Chuck Derby, taking place this weekend, offers hunters the chance to win prizes for bringing in the largest rock chuck, a varmint common to the region.

The money raised during the derby plays a critical role in funding extracurricular activities for students at Hagerman High School. The Booster Club uses the proceeds to rent charter coaches for sports and academic teams, assist with travel expenses for FFA members attending national competitions, and even revive the school’s Letterman jacket tradition.

“We’re on a team together with a few other people, and yeah, we’ll be shooting some rock chucks to go out and support them,” Hagerman student Brooklyn DeVries told Idaho News 6. She was wearing the letter jacket she was awarded by the booster club for writing an essay on what it means to her to have 'pirate pride."

The Rock Chuck Derby kicks off on Friday, and a day full of events is planned for Saturday, featuring a silent auction, and dinner and music event to round out the night.

Information on entry can be found on the Hagerman Booster Club's website.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.