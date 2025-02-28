A service dog is recovering from life-threatening injuries after being shot in Shoshone

SHOSHONE, Idaho — A service dog named Simeon was shot in Lincoln County, leaving his owner, Danie Emerick, searching for answers and justice.

Simeon, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, was shot with a pellet from an air rifle after Danie's husband let the dogs out as part of their usual morning routine. The incident left Simeon with life-threatening injuries that required a four-hour surgery to remove the pellet.

"You can tell he was in pain," said Danie Emerick, who relies on Simeon for support with her PTSD. "I called him from my bedroom and he took it up and kind of skulked over, is the only way I can describe it."

Danie Emerick, who has 16 years of experience as a firefighter, never imagined she would be tending to a gunshot wound on her own pet.

Now, one week into recovery, Simeon is showing signs of trauma himself.

"He hasn't been himself," Danie said. "He's been very needy — which I don't mind cause I got the extra snuggles. He hasn't been responding appropriately to his commands."

As both Simeon and Danie continue their emotional and physical recovery, she is urging lawmakers to take action to protect animals.

"I would like Idaho to start moving forward and starting to protect the animals here a bit more," Danie stated.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with tips can call the Lincoln County Sheriff at (208) 324-1911, or email ServiceDogSimeon@gmail.com

