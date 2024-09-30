TWIN FALLS, Idaho — With the 'not guilty' plea entered at Monday's arraignment, the trial for a Filer science teacher accused of raping a woman in 2012 is set for February.



On Monday, Sept. 30, Jacob Mishler appeared for an arraignment and entered a "not guilty" plea for felony Rape

A Grand Jury indicted Mishler with rape on Sept 11. Mishler was arrested and posted bond on Sept. 19.

The alleged incident took place between Jan. 1 and July 1, 2012.

A Filer teacher pleads not guilty to rape.

I'm your Twin Falls Neighborhood Reporter Lorien Nettleton, and I was inside the courtroom when Filer Elementary Science Teacher Jacob Mishler entered the not guilty plea.

He's accused of raping a woman more than 12 years ago.

Public court documents in the case are limited, with the indictment only one-sentence long, accusing 37-year-old Mishler of forcing himself on his female victim with violence.

Court documents allege the rape happened in 2012.

I reached out to the Filer School District for comment and learned Mishler has only been a science teacher at the elementary school since January 2023. He's been placed on administrative leave as a result of the criminal charges.

Mishler has the right to a speedy trial with a trial date now set for February 18.