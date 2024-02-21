A new tradition: challenge coins in recognition of student efforts at this alternative high school

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A new tradition has begun at Magic Valley High School, an alternative school in Twin Falls that offers the possibility of earning a high school diploma for students up to the age of 21. Each term, School Resource Officer Kyle Skuza will award challenge coins, in the tradition of law enforcement and military organizations around the country.



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Officer Kyle Skuza has been the School Resource Officer at Magic Valley High School and now highlights student successes with challenge coins.

In his six years at the alternative school, he's come to know most of the students and their struggles.

“It's those relationships that keep me going,” Skuza told Idaho News 6. "A lot of people don't like police officers when they see them to break that barrier but once that barrier is broken, you start noticing more personalities and students for who they really are."

Most of the students here face a tricky route to graduation.

Career and Technical Education instructor Erin Kulhanek explained the school offers a chance for students up to age 21 to earn their diploma.

"I think the way to describe them is resilient,” Kulhanek told Idaho News 6. “They want to graduate and that is why they're here. They've just had some things put in their way"

Officer Skuza wanted to acknowledge that not all of a person's qualities will be evident from a test score.

"I went to New York City last year during spring break and I received a challenge coin from New York City from the first precinct and receiving that was like 'oh my God this is great,'" Skuza said.

A challenge coin, with the school's ocelot mascot on one side, and the Twin Falls Police Department emblem on the other.

"I was hoping that these kids would feel the same way I feel when I receive a challenge coin.”

The first recipient of the coin --- Haley Hobson, who recently earned her diploma, showing grit along the way.

"She left us, went through some life a little bit. She had some roadblocks, but she knew that school was important and that she needed to graduate and so she came back. She said ‘I'm gonna do it this time,’ and she did," Kulhanek said.

Hobson was already attending a new career training class when Officer Skuza and school staff surprised her with the Commitment coin.

"She said ‘I don't know what this is about but already starting to cry.’” Skuza said about the student’s response. “It's just it's just heartfelt doing something like that and knowing I'm doing it for the students."