A future so bright: Bickel Elementary students are back in the classroom for TFSD's first day of school.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — While most people are at a loss to explain how summer went by so quickly, the first day of school in Twin Falls and across the Magic Valley is exciting for people of all ages.

Students in Twin Falls School District, along with much of the Magic Valley, were back in the classroom on Monday.

Pay extra attention to speed limits in School Zones, and around crosswalks.

Law enforcement in Twin Falls County plans on stepping up patrols of school zones as everyone gets used to the increase in traffic as kids go to school.

Killian Hanson is ready for kindergarten, while his mom, Keisha, had mixed emotions

"I'm a little nervous, not going to lie," Keisha told me.

As new students arrived at Bickel Elementary for the first time Monday morning, they joined returning students in the courtyard, waiting for the first bell to signal it's time for class.

I talked to a parent dropping off his second grader, excited about getting back into the school-year routine.

"It feels good, we get a little time off during the day to go and do other things," the parent said. "It's a good time of year for parents, and for students."

Principal Michelle Brewer was there greeting students. She says even after 19 first days of school, it's still wonderful.

"I'm excited to see the children, I'm excited to see the faces, and hear about all of their summer stories," Brewer said.

In Mrs Jones fifth-grade class, the first day was about establishing expectations and outlining what students should expect.

"Tuesday through Friday we're going to have science or social studies or history," Mrs. Jones told the class.

One new change underway this school year: a new district-wide cell phone policy, limiting the presence of digital communication devices — like smartphones, headphones, or smart watches — in classrooms

"Our goal with this is to really support student achievement and engagement in the classroom as well as student wellbeing and engagement in a person-to-person setting with their peers," District Communications Director Eva Craner told Idaho News 6.