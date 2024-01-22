A fundraiser to fight hunger needs hundreds of unique bowls, and these folks are helping to paint them

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Empty Bowls fundraiser is in April, and for the next few months, groups from across the Magic Valley will be painting and donating bowls for the event, to help raise funds for community food banks.



Hands On paint-your-own pottery studio is helping in the effort by donating studio time

Dozens of groups, businesses, and organizations are painting and donate hundreds of bowls for the Empty Bowls fundraiser in April.

The Queer Cupboard was one such organization, and sponsored a bowl painting on Saturday, Jan. 20

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

People painting pottery...

To help fight food insecurity in the magic valley...

Ashley:” Our goal is to raise enough money to fill the soup and food pantry throughout the Magic Valley

Tiffany and Jenna Fountain manage the Queer Cupboard... And sponsored the painting event in which 30 bowls were prepped for the annual

Empty bowls fundraiser -- put on by the South Central Community Action Partnership in April.

Tiffany: "it's kind of therapeutic you know so I don't wanna overthink it ... I pick a couple of colors that I like I do one on the inside one on the outside and I call it good. Whereas my wife Here is very artistic and every year she does something Super fancy"

The fundraiser inspires dozens of local groups, businesses, churches, and organizations ... to get involved by getting people together... To paint. Those bowls -- are then donated to cause...

Ashley DuBois, owner of Hands-On: "As long as South Central Community Action Partnership has been doing the event we've been helping"

Everyone has a different approach.

Some are methodical.

Others -- like me-- are a little more chaotic.

Lorien: “Just for reference I'm not doing any masterpieces"

Jenna: “We Had a couple four-year-olds in here today, I think you're running in the money"

With all that's gone on recently, food insecurity is as high as ever.

For a lot of organizations, groups, businesses, the empty bowls event is a unique way tackle hunger, using creativity

Tiffany: "It's kind of fun to see people that have needed our assistance and then have been able to get on their feet and then they start to donate to us and seeing that cycle is really cool to see"

