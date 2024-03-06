A 'celebration of pet owners;' the 16th annual Furrball will benefit the shelter's medical fund

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — This social event helps raise funds for the People for Pets Animal Shelter's emergency medical fund. Now in its 16th year, attendees at the Furrball can purchase a mug featuring art created by local 5th grader Sophia Smith, from Lighthouse Christian School.

The 16th Annual Furrballwill take place the evening of Saturday, March 9th at Canyon Crest Events Center.

A limited number of tickets are still available and can be bought in person at People for Pets, at 420 Victory Ave in Twin Falls.

The event will feature raffles for items large and small, silent auctions, music, and desserts.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Like a lot of 5th graders, Sophia Smith loves animals.

"It's like my dream to just like adopt single animals and the shelter,” Sophia told Idaho News 6. “I just love to support them and help them."

Sophia also loves art, so when her teacher at Lighthouse Christian School told her about a contest, she was all in.

"My art teacher, Miss Willow, was holding this contest for the animal shelter,” Sophia said. “I was like: ‘Oh I gotta win this. I'd really love the achievement.’ So, I just tried my best."

Sophia's artwork was selected for the mugs that will be available for purchase at this weekend's Furrball.

"It's like a little doggie and he's saying 'adopt all of us' and I got that inspo from, like, dogs wanting to be adopted plus with all his friends or her friends," Sophia says.

The 16th Annual Furball is a social event that raises money for the shelter's medical fund.

People for Pets director Debbie Blackwood started working at the shelter in 1987 and says the fur ball is an excuse to get fancy for a good cause. With live music, auctions and raffles.

“It's a Celebration of pet owners, and helping pets in our community that don't have homes," says Debbie.

Blackwood told Idaho News 6 that the past few years have seen a big increase in animals needing assistance.

"The last two years have been challenging, just more and more pets. Our animal companions are finding themselves homeless,” Blackwood said. “There's some economic issues, and people are moving, and they can't find a place to move with their pet, and it's just it's a big huge problem."

“It has been very intense for the last two years," Blackwood said.