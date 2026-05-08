87 years later, Twin Falls continues to honor Officer Craig Bracken with annual memorial service

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls Police Department marked the 87th anniversary of its only line-of-duty death Friday, honoring Officer Craig Bracken, who was killed during a traffic stop for a suspected stolen vehicle in 1939.

Each year on May 8, the department holds a memorial service for Bracken at the site of his death.

"It's a very rewarding job, but we all recognize that it's a very dangerous job to do and it's important for us to honor those that give that ultimate sacrifice," Lieutenant Steven Gassert said.

Twin Falls honors officer killed in the line of duty in 1939

Gassert said honoring Bracken’s memory each year is important to the department as part of its history.

"We go out there and do a memorial service every year in his honor to recognize and respect the ultimate sacrifice that he gave to the City of Twin Falls," Gassert added.

Greg Voetsch has attended Bracken's memorial service. Last year, Voetsch helped spearhead an effort to preserve the suit Bracken wore on his final shift, which is now on permanent display in the police briefing room.

"I think it's important that we remember the sacrifice in what these men and women of their department do each day, putting their life on the line just to protect the citizens in the community," Voetsch said.

Voetsch has a son in the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and knows firsthand what it is like to worry about a family member in the line of duty.

"You hear about something happening, and you always wonder if, you know, if it's your family member. And you just, you hope nothing happens," Voetsch said.

Idaho has seen 84 law enforcement line-of-duty deaths. A ceremony to honor those officers will be held in Twin Falls on Saturday.

Twin Falls County Sheriff Jack Johnson rarely misses the annual event, which he has attended for 32 of its 34 years.

"We're blessed to live where we live. We have our community that supports law enforcement heavily, and it would be nice to see a good turnout for the event from our community," Johnson said.

The Magic Valley Law Enforcement Memorial Service is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, at Twin Falls Downtown Commons. A free barbecue lunch will follow.

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