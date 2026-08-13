81-year-old Twin Falls man rides over 2,000 miles across the country with his dog

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — If you've spent any time in downtown Twin Falls, chances are you've seen Hoag and Diva out on a bike ride. On June 20, the two hopped on their bike and headed east, with Hoag planning to ride about 50 miles each day to reach his hometown of Morris, New York.

His wife, Bonnie, met them each night with a caravan, providing hot meals and a place to rest.

81-year-old rides 2,000 miles across the country with his dog

"My longest day was 110 miles and then the other day on my 81st birthday I rode 81 miles," Hoag said. "Diva is a Bichon Frisé and this was her first ride to New York."

The ride was a celebration of several milestones, including Hoag's 81st birthday, America 250, and the 20th anniversary of his founding of Mary Alice Park in Twin Falls.

After reaching Iowa, Hoag joined RAGBRAI, a mass cycling event where thousands of cyclists from around the world cross the state over seven days.

"It goes through all these little communities and so you get a community of a few hundred people and then you get a few thousand people show up sometimes just for a few hours as they pass through," Hoag said.

On August 10, Art, Bonnie, and Diva returned to Twin Falls.

"People are always asking me what was your favorite part of the trip and I just can't say — it was all my favorite part," Hoag said.

As for what comes next, Hoag isn't making any firm plans — but he's already thinking ahead.

"I don't have anything planned, but I'm thinking about my 91st," Hoag said.

Hoag blogged the entire trip, and you can follow the full journey on his blog.

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