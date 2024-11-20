72 turkeys, 140 cans of green beans and 175 volunteers: Burley Thanksgiving dinner is a tradition of 31 years

BURLEY, Idaho — It started over 30 years ago when six people showed up for a free dinner at the Wildflower Cafe. It's grown over the years, and now Jack and Mary Zarybnisky get help from 175 volunteers to host this annual tradition.



Thanksgiving is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the Burley Senior Center.

175 volunteers, 72 turkeys, 140 cans of green beans.

Organizers expect to serve 600 plates of food, as well as donate 400 coats and blankets, and other supplies.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

A week out from the big event and Jack Zarybnisky is shifting into high gear

"We have about 72 turkeys this year," Zarybnisky said.

Zarybnisky and his wife Mary have had a hand in this long-running tradition of serving people in the community a full Thanksgiving dinner of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and green beans

"This is going to be our 31st year of doing it," Zarybnisky said. "It originally started when we were helping a little lady out at what was called the Wildflower Café here in Burley and we actually served about six people that day for that Thanksgiving meal."

Fast forward to today — and about 175 volunteers pitch in to help make the meal happen

"The generosity of those people and appreciation for the people, you can see how much they appreciate it. And they need it," Britt Bird told me.

Bird manages the Burley Senior Center, and expects a revolving door of people stopping through for dinner on Wednesday.

"There's so many people here that's hard to tell who is volunteering and who is here to eat because there's so many people that come together to make this happen," Bird said. "It just feels like, 'okay, the holidays are here.'"

"140 cans of green beans and we like the little bitty cans because we have one night that is opening and that's all we do is we open up cans of green beans and cans of cranberries and just have a fun time," Zarybnisky said.

This year's feast was set by the community for the community, with clubs and school groups making extra effort before and during the event

It's really well worth it because, like this year, we're hoping to feed about somewhere between 600 to 650 meals," Zarybnisky said.

They'll also give away over 400 coats, blankets, and other winter supplies. Plus 100 food boxes for some to take away.

Local quilters make donations — and high school sports teams and service clubs lend a helping hand.

"We couldn't do this without such a great community as far as what we get here in Burley," Zarybnisky said. "I mean, I get phone calls in August of people saying well what do you need for Thanksgiving Dinner."