$52 million bond for new middle school in Filer School District denied

FILER, Idaho — A $52 million bond for a new middle school in the Filer School District was denied by voters on Tuesday.

The 20-year bond was proposed to fund a new middle school in the district in order to address issues of overcrowding.

The district has already acquired 17 acres of land next to the elementary and intermediate school, so the funds from the bond will go toward building a new middle school at that location.

In addition to the new middle school, the bond will also fund two other significant projects: upgrades to the high school's career and technical education facilities, and improvements to the football field & track to meet competition standards for hosting track meets.