36th season of Arts on Tour brings global performing acts to CSI in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The 36th season of Arts on Tour has been announced, with 8 global touring acts set to perform at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls between September and April.



Season tickets for the 2024-25 Arts on Tour season are now on sale, and individual tickets will go on sale next week.

A range of artists will perform, from bluegrass to Americana, to mariachi, and a tribute to guitar women guitar players throughout history, and tribute to folk music throughout history through the lens of immigration.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“I love them all. I have never been disappointed. I truly have not been disappointed. They've all just been totally amazing,” Patty Sheridan told Idaho News 6. “Just totally amazing.”

It's been a while since Sheridan saw her first Arts on Tour performance at CSI.

“Oh my gosh, probably at least 40 years ago,” Sheridan said.

Arts on Tour has been bringing global touring acts to Magic Valley audiences since 1988, and Sheridan has been a season ticket holder for almost that whole time.

“It's brought a lot of amazing performers and more so than I think we would've ever thought Twin Falls would ever get,” Sheridan said.

Arts and enrichment coordinator Jessica Williams tells me the season ahead features a diverse range of musical acts.

"A lot of great performances that are coming,” Williams said. “From bluegrass to Americana to mariachi and tribute to guitar women guitar players throughout history and tribute to folk music throughout history through the lens of immigration.”

The series opens with a September 28 performance by Mariachi Herencia de Mexico, and the final performance in April will feature the Kreuger Brothers playing folk and classical on acoustic guitars.

“It's really an opportunity for us to showcase these renowned artists for all individuals of the entire South Central Idaho region and beyond," Williams said.

As Sheridan told me, to see performances like this outside of Twin Falls, you'd have to drive to Boise or Salt Lake City

"It’s an amazing impact that we have here,” Sheridan said. “Because honestly, we do have a gem in the Gem State.”