2 dead following crash on US-30 in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — A crash on US-30 in Twin Falls County on Thursday morning has left two people dead. Idaho State Police, along with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and other agencies, responded to the crash at roughly 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.

According to police, a 2015 Chevy Malibu, driven by an 18-year-old from Burley, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a westbound 2018 Chevy Traverse. The Traverse was driven by a 72-year-old male from Murtaugh with a 50-year-old female passenger in the vehicle.

The 18-year-old died from his injuries at the scene of the crash, according to ISP. Both passengers in the Chevy Traverse were airlifted to a local hospital, where the female passenger later died from her injuries.

Police confirmed that the driver of the Malibu was not wearing a seat belt, while both occupants of the Traverse were wearing them.

The crash blocked all lanes of US-30 at the 4750 E intersection for roughly three hours. The Idaho State Police were assisted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff, Kimberly Police Department, Rock Creek Fire Department, Magic Valley EMS, Cassia County Sheriff, Air St. Luke’s, and Classic Air.

The crash is still under investigation by ISP, but Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.