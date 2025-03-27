18-year-old arrested in deadly Twin Falls crash

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in a Twin Falls crash that left one man dead.

The Twin Falls Police Department says Edgar Antonio Venegas was arrested on Wednesday, facing felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury accident. Venegas is also charged with two counts of aggravated DUI and four counts of injury to a child.

Twin Falls Police say the crash killed 30-year-old Jose Malagon.

The Twin Falls Police Department is continuing its investigation into the crash and may release more details at a later date.