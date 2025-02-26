'15 little films about all kinds of things;' Oscar-nominated short films light up at the Lamphouse

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Lamphouse Theateris offering audiences a chance to view Oscar-nominated short films, a rare opportunity to see these works outside of the awards ceremony.

Since the 1930s, the Academy Awards have included categories for short films, but it has been uncommon for the general public to have access to these films.

"Prior to 2006 you would watch the awards and see that they were giving out awards for shorts and, you know, you've never heard of any of these shorts and you didn't know how you could ever see them," said Dave Woodhead, owner of the Lamphouse Theater.

For the third year in a row, the Lamphouse Theater is showcasing all the nominated short films in the animated, documentary, and live-action categories, allowing viewers to experience them before or after Oscar night.

"One of our slogans is 'You're missing the big picture if you don't watch movies at the Lamphouse,'" Woodhouse said. "A lot of the films that are being nominated for one thing or another only show here at the Lamphouse."

Short films are defined as being under 40 minutes, and the categories have expanded from being dominated by cartoons to include a diverse range of topics and styles.

The Lamphouse Theater provides a unique venue for film enthusiasts and curious viewers alike to explore the breadth of storytelling captured in these short films, available until March 6.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.