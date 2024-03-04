WATCH: ISP trooper captures close call during dangerous road conditions

The Idaho State Police have shared a video showing an ISP trooper as he narrowly dodges an inattentive semi-driver who swerved into the meridian to avoid hitting the officer's vehicle in icy road conditions.

Currently, ISP is responding to multiple crashes across the valley following an overnight snowstorm on March 4th that left the roadways icy and hazardous.

ISP is reminding drivers to move over for emergency vehicles and to slow down if they spot flashing lights. Stay vigilant, drive smart and prioritize safety.