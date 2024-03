NAMPA, Idaho — The Eastbound I-84 will be closed at night on Thursday, March 28 in Nampa while crews work on the bridge for the planned I-84/SH-16 interchange.

The roadway will be closed from Exit 42 to Exit 38 (Ten Mile Rd. to Garrity Blvd.) from 9 pm to 5 am on Friday, March 29.

In the meantime, motorists will be sent to a detour through Franklin Rd.