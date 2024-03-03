ISP responds to fatal single-vehicle crash east of Boise

The Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident that happened around 10:35 a.m. on the I-84 at milepost 69.5 in Ada County, just east of Boise.

According to police, a 38-year-old male from Boise was driving eastbound on I84 in a 2005 Ford Expedition when the driver suddenly left the roadway causing the vehicle to crash and roll multiple times. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to injuries sustained during the crash at the scene.

Two passengers in the vehicle survived the crash, a 37-year-old woman who was also not wearing her seatbelt, and a child passenger who was wearing a seatbelt. Both were transported to a nearby hospital.

Due to the accident, one eastbound lane was blocked for around 4 hours as the scene was cleared.

The incident remains under investigation by ISP.