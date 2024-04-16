Idaho Transportation Department, ACHD highlight importance of work zone safety for Work Zone Awareness Week

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District and Idaho Transportation Department are joining agency partners, contractors, construction organizations, and the public to bring awareness to the importance of safety in work zones for National Work Zone Awareness Week.

The national campaign highlights the importance of work zone safety to help protect those who regularly work in construction areas. This year’s theme is: “Work zones are temporary. Actions behind the wheel can last forever.”

Throughout the week, ACHD will post video reminders on Facebook with employees highlighting the ways citizens play a role in keeping employees and the public safe in work zones. Additionally, ITD has introduced a new series, "Behind the Cones," to share the stories of individuals who work in construction zones. Follow ITD on Facebook for the latest episodes.

The public is encouraged to support the campaign by wearing orange on Wednesday, April 18th for “Go Orange Day.” ACHD is also launching an art contest for Ada County students to recognize the importance of work zone safety. More information will be released later this week.

The public can help ACHD and other agencies keep work zones safe by slowing down, paying attention, using detour routes, and obeying all signs in work zones. ACHD’s Roadwork in the Area Map shows current and planned closures in Ada County, which can help residents plan their routes.

"Respecting work zone signs isn't just about following rules; it's about valuing lives,” said Ryan Head, Deputy Director of Development and Technical Services at ACHD. "By prioritizing safety in our work zones, we're not only protecting our workers but also everyone who travels on the roadway.”

For more information about National Work Zone Awareness Week, visit nwzaw.org.