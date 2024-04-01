Idaho State Police work to decrease distracted driving in April

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Police, in collaboration with the Idaho Office of Highway Safety and the Idaho Transportation Department, is increasing efforts to combat distracted driving in observance of Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The initiative focuses on education and enforcement and aims to remind drivers that Idaho is a hands-free state.

Distracted driving includes cell phone use, adjusting the radio or GPS, applying makeup, and eating and drinking while behind the wheel. Texting, however, is deemed the most dangerous type of distracted driving due to its combination of visual, manual, and cognitive distractions.

"Distracted driving poses a threat to every road user," ISP Lieutenant Colonel Sheldon Kelley said in a press release. "Any distraction, whether adjusting the radio, applying makeup, or texting, can lead to tragic consequences. Let's commit to driving responsibly and remind our friends and family to do the same … ."

During 2022 in Idaho, there were over 4,750 distracted driving crashes with 34 fatalities. National Distracted Driving Awareness Month reminds drivers to reassess their behaviors behind the wheel and take responsibility for their actions.

Throughout Distracted Driving Awareness Month, but specifically between April 4 and 8, expect increased statewide law enforcement on Idaho's roadways as part of the national campaign.

If you spot an impaired driver, dial *ISP (*477) from your cell phone anywhere in Idaho.

