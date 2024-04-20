Idaho State Police investigating crash after patrol car was hit in Fruitland

FRUITLAND, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 8:58 p.m. on April 19 on US-95 at milepost 64.2 in Fruitland.

According to police, a Fruitland police officer was sitting stationary in a patrol car on the northbound lane of US-95 with a 27-year-old male of Meridian in custody in the rear seat. Just before 9 p.m., a 71-year-old male of New Plymouth driving a 2007 Toyota pickup crashed into the rear of the patrol car.

The 27-year-old male and the Fruitland police officer were both transported to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP.