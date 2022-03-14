Construction scheduled for McAlister Road Bridge over I-84 in La Grande

LA GRANDE, OREGON — Starting the week of March 14th, work begins on the McAlister Road Bridge over I-84 in La Grande, Oregon.

This is part of a larger project that includes six interstate bridges. They are listed below: (According to the Oregon Department of Transportation)

Site 1: 2nd Street Bridge over I-84

Site 3: McAlister Road Bridge over I-84

Site 4: Upper Perry Bridge (bridge over I-84 at Exit 256 eastbound)

Sites 5 & 6: Exit 259 freeway on-ramp and off-ramp bridges

Site 2: OR 86 Bridge over I-84 (Exit 302 interchange in Baker)

The Oregon Department of Transportation says they'll be upgrading bridge rails to current standards.

During construction on the McAlister Road Bridge, you can expect:



Flaggers

Delays up to 20 minutes

Crews are scheduled to work Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Times are approximate, and crews may work longer depending on specific tasks

Work at this location is anticipated to finish the end of June

Construction at all sites are expected to be completed by November 2022.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid congestion.

For the latest updates, visit these links:

