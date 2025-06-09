Chipseal on Chinden Boulevard begins Monday, expect nightly lane closures

BOISE, Idaho — Repairs to last year's chipseal project on Chinden Boulevard are beginning on Monday, with work scheduled during overnight hours to minimize traffic disruptions.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced that sections of Chinden Boulevard that didn't meet standards from last year's project will undergo repairs over the next six weeks.

Between Glenwood Street and Eagle Road, crews will apply a thin asphalt overlay to resurface the highway. The section from Eagle Road to Linder Road will receive a protective pavement sealer and fresh line painting.

Work will take place nightly from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., with one lane closed in each direction.