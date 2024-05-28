Check your commute for upcoming road closures

As the summer weather approaches, road work is becoming more and more common, so it might be worth it to see what construction and closures are impacting your regular routes.

Here are a few of the closures that have recently popped up that you may need to look out for, **dates are subject to change. Most will have detour information and signs posted.

Closure at Glenwood Street and Chinden Boulevard

Road work during the week of May 20 was postponed due to low temperatures and inclement weather, so the Idaho Department of Transportation will resume nighttime chip seal application on Chinden Boulevard and begin painting stripes on Glenwood Street on Tuesday, May 28. The Connector's eastbound on-ramp will be closed during construction.

First Street closed between State and Jefferson Streets

First Street will be closed between State and Jefferson Streets starting on Wednesday, May 29. Lane restrictions will also be in place on Fort Street between 2nd Street and Avenue B. The construction is part of St. Luke’s Boise Development Plan, which includes building a new hospital tower and medical office plaza.

ACHD

Maple Grove Road closed between Franklin Road and I-84

Maple Grove Road will be closed between Franklin Road and the I-84 overpass through the end of June. Commuters should use Five Mile Road through either Franklin Road or Overland Road to get around the closure.

The roadwork is part of ACHD’s 2021 Capital Maintenance Phase 1, which is a federal aid project to improve pavement conditions for all users. For more information on the project, go to engage.achdidaho.org.

ACHD

Closure at Star and Joplin Roads

The intersection of Star Road and Joplin Road will be closed starting on Tuesday, May 28. The closure is for underground utility work related to new development, according to the Ada County Highway District. Commuters should use Highway 16 as a detour during the closure. The road is expected to reopen in mid-July.

North Happy Valley Road closed between Airport Road and Howard Lane

North Happy Valley Road will be closed between Airport Road and Howard Lane/Cessna Way from Tuesday, May 28 at 9 a.m. until Wednesday, May 29 at 7 a.m. Local traffic will be allowed access. Traffic will be detoured at Airport Road, East Cessna Way and Howard Lane to Pit Lane or North Pilatus Lane.

City of Nampa

Madison Road closure between Ustick Road and Linden Road

Madison Road between Ustick Road and Linden Road will be closed from Monday, May 27 to Friday, May 31 to complete a sewer connection and repave a section of Madison Road that had a temporary patch.